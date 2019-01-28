Opinion

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Another defeat on the road, another two goals conceded, and another soft penalty decision goes against us.

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers commiserates with the travelling supporters at Villa Park - gesturing that it all hinged on a hand-ball decision which wasn't given. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Ipswich captain Luke Chambers commiserates with the travelling supporters at Villa Park - gesturing that it all hinged on a hand-ball decision which wasn't given. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

It’s all become such a homogenous state of affairs. Not only standard in fact, but also when we finally scored a goal away from home and the final score was only 2-1, a sense of progress kicked in. The defeat did not seem so bad. That’s a sorry state to wallow in too.

Paul Lambert felt we were the better side, but I’ve read much to disagree with that opinion. Looking at the statistics of the game, we only bettered Villa in the possession stats and it’s another game closer to the final nail being firmly banged into the coffin.

Still, nobody expected us to win there anyway and it’s merely another game ticked off towards the end of the season.

Much of the talk on social media last week was the Marcus Evans interview and the build up to the Norwich game in a couple of weeks.

When I was interviewed on Look East recently, I was asked what I wanted to see happen at the club. I stated that I wanted Evans to come out of hiding and speak to us fans. I wanted him to let us know his thoughts and to tell us what his plans are moving forward.

I guess he did precisely that and I got exactly what I wanted. The trouble is, the questions were scripted by the club and his answers were a little underwhelming.

Can’t have it all I suppose but wouldn’t it be great if Marcus was faced with some on-the-spot questions from a floor of supporters? I would genuinely love to see how he would deal with questions without the time to think about them.

As for the Norwich game, the announcement of a set of criteria for Ipswich fans attending the game has caused a stir among many Town fans and has finally put off a few that I know from bothering to go this year.

Personally, I have not been to a game at Carrow Road since 1997 when, after visiting the place for three consecutive years, I vowed never to go there again.

I was fed up with being herded around like cattle and certainly felt no enjoyment – which surely is one of the main reasons for attending a football match in the first place.

With the requirement now of carrying photographic evidence to accompany a match ticket costing £40 and being told exactly what time you must be in the ground by, these are regulations a step too far.

Cole Skuse heads clear at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Cole Skuse heads clear at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

I know others are frustrated by the ban of the sale of alcohol too. Yes, SOME Town fans were mindless idiots in the game there last year, they have been identified and punished.

Why should many decent, law-abiding fans suffer so many consequences too? I’m glad to be well away from the place if I’m honest. Yet fair play to the 2,000 of you that are going. You are much more tolerant than I can be and therefore, better fans too.

I was saddened last week to hear that academy coach Steve Foley has been poorly in recent times. I rang Steve on Saturday morning to send my regards and I also checked in on another dear friend of mine Dave Allard who is also poorly.

I have so much time for both Steve and Dave and they really are gentleman of the game. I wish you both well and I’m sure I say that on behalf of so many other Town fans.

Finally, if you love England Cricket as much as me, you’ll no doubt have followed the first test in the West Indies. That we lost miserably by 381 runs will be a surprise to many.

But being an Ipswich fan these days, you are kind of conditioned to sporting disappointments. We’ll have gotten over the defeat far quicker than say a Liverpool or Manchester City fan, who equally loves cricket as much!