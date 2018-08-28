Sunshine and Showers

‘He’s a diamond of a human being’ - Oxford boss wants to sign Ipswich loanee Graham on January 1

PUBLISHED: 10:14 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 14 December 2018

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson wants to sign Ipswich Town loanee Jordan Graham as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Winger Jordan Graham has signed for Ipswich Town on a season long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFCWinger Jordan Graham has signed for Ipswich Town on a season long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

Graham has been training with the U’s for the last month with the blessing of Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, who was in charge during Graham’s spells with both Aston Villa and Oxford.

He remains an Ipswich loanee, from Wolves, despite his absence from the club, but that deal appears certain to be cut short.

And Robinson wants to have Graham available to him as soon as possible.

MORE: A board member, a returning winger and one that got away - the many Ipswich links in the Wigan side

“We’d like him to be here by January 1st – that’s always been our objective,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“I know he wants to be here. He played in a behind closed doors game the other day and said something to me which really made me smile – let’s just say he enjoyed putting yellow on again.

“It reminded him of the beginning of something which could have been very special.

MORE: Town extend Sears’ contract until summer of 2020

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson wants to sign Jordan Graham on January 1.Oxford United boss Karl Robinson wants to sign Jordan Graham on January 1.

“Due to an injury and other things, it fell away. He almost feels like it’s the beginning of that again, but with more experience.

“He’s a diamond of a human being as well, I’ve been very impressed with him as a person and that’s something which means a lot to me. He’s a pleasure to be around.”

Speaking about Graham last month, Lambert said: “I can only come in see with my own eyes what I think is right and what I think is wrong and I think we’ve a squad where there’s a lot of players, young ones as well, who I think are going to make an impact sooner rather than later.”

Graham has made just four appearances during his disappointing second spell with the Blues. His first was in the first half of the 2013/14 season, when he made two appearances from the bench.

MORE: ‘I believe I am good enough to play in the Championship’ – Nolan

