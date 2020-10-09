Former Ipswich star Kieron Dyer to feature on SAS: Who Dares Wins
PUBLISHED: 16:39 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 09 October 2020
Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer is set to appear on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, it is understood.
Town academy product Kieron, 41, will appear on Ant Middleton’s gruelling special forces challenge show, which is currently being filmed in Scotland.
It will not be the former England midfielder’s first time on prime-time TV, having previously featured on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2015, finishing fourth.
It is not known when the next series of the show will air, although Love Island’s Wes Nelson and television presenter Ulrika Jonsson are also tipped to join him as contestants.
Originally starting for members of the public in 2015, former celebrity winners of the show include retired footballer Wayne Bridge and paralympian Lauren Steadman.
An Australian version of the show is set to air later this month.
