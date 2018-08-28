Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: A vital win, Collins’ stunning debut and Judge’s potential signing

PUBLISHED: 17:41 14 January 2019

The latest episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast

The latest episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the win over Rotherham, James’ Collins’ debut and the potential signing of Alan Judge.

And there’s a healthy dose of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

The scales of justice

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Campaign aims to curb the six biggest causes of recycling contamination

Delegates from the East of England Co-op and Ipswich Borough Council at the launch of the new recycling campaign.

See video of owl hunting - among old Christmas trees!

Birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary have been hunting among old Christmas trees. Picture: SUFFOLK OWL SANCTUARY

Kings of Anglia podcast: A vital win, Collins’ stunning debut and Judge’s potential signing

The latest episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Grab your cape and fly high at Ipswich Cornhill

Hero quest fun day is coming to the Cornhill in February. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Trainer Pennock lands a double at Ampton point-to-point

Chosen Rose and Richard Collinson were the winners of the Intermediate race at Ampton. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists