Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: Facing relegation, Town’s transfer conundrum and Stanley Cup visit

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 January 2019

Tune into the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Tune into the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with the first episode of 2019.

On the agenda this week is Town’s relegation woes, the January transfer window and how the Blues will get on at Accrington.

Plus, a healthy dose of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organiser confident ‘special’ 20th annual event will go ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organisers ‘delighted’ by turnout at 2019 event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rare bird pays winter visit to Norfolk canal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger at plans for 10,000 new homes, lorry park and garden neighbourhoods

Protestors from KATCAG (Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group) gathered outside East Suffolk House in Melton to protest against Suffolk Coastal's local plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drink-drivers ‘risked own and other lives’ by taking the wheel on Christmas Day

The Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign took place throughout December Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists