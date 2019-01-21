Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia podcast: Blackburn disappointment, reasons to be positive and your questions

21 January, 2019 - 16:00
Tune into the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Tune into the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath and Stuart Watson are joined by a special guest on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast, as KOA editor Mike Bacon joins the team to talk all things Ipswich Town.

The boys talk about the fall-out from the defeat at Blackburn to end what was a very positive week at the club, the potential for further incomings and outgoings before the January transfer window slams shut and much more.

There’s also, as ever, plenty of your questions in the Mailbag section!

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

