Kings of Anglia podcast - The Big Christmas Special

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2018

The Kings of Anglia podcast Christmas special

The Kings of Anglia podcast Christmas special

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with the latest episode of Kings of Anglia.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with the latest episode of Kings of Anglia.

This week it’s the big Christmas Special.

There’s a mix of Town talk and festive chat, as well as a dip into the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

