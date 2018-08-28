Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we discuss the young England players’ displays in the clash with Germany, look ahead to the West Brom game and debate the future of Danish left back Jonas Knudsen.

We also dip into the mailbag and review Stu and Andy’s night locked in the car park at Colchester.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.