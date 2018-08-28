Kings of Anglia Podcast: Stoke, Wigan, Bishop’s bash and Crouch and Adam transfer rumours
PUBLISHED: 05:00 11 December 2018
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.
This week we discuss the fall-out from the loss at Stoke, Ipswich Town’s January transfer plans and look ahead to the weekend visit to Wigan.
