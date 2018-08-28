Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Stoke, Wigan, Bishop’s bash and Crouch and Adam transfer rumours

PUBLISHED: 05:00 11 December 2018

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 42

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 42

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

This week we discuss the fall-out from the loss at Stoke, Ipswich Town’s January transfer plans and look ahead to the weekend visit to Wigan.

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

