Kings of Anglia podcast: Accrington fall-out and examining Marcus Evans’ ownership of Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is discussed on this week's podcast Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup by Accrington Stanley at the weekend, in what is a new low for a season lacking positives.

We take a look back at the game, examine Marcus Evans’ time in charge at Portman Road.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.