Kings of Anglia Podcast: Aston Villa reflections, referees and January transfer window
PUBLISHED: 12:29 28 January 2019
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back for episode 48 of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.
This week we discuss Ipswich Town’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, Lambert’s reaction to two big refereeing decisions and look ahead to the final days of the January transfer window.
There’s also, as ever, plenty of your questions in the Mailbag section.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.
Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.