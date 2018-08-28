Kings of Anglia Podcast: Aston Villa reflections, referees and January transfer window

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa this weekend. Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back for episode 48 of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we discuss Ipswich Town’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, Lambert’s reaction to two big refereeing decisions and look ahead to the final days of the January transfer window.

There’s also, as ever, plenty of your questions in the Mailbag section.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.