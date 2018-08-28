Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Knudsen linked with move back home

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town left back Jonas Knudsen is being eyed by two top clubs back in his homeland, it has been reported.

The Danish international, 26, sparked rumours of a move away recently when he revealed he’d be interested in testing the market in January, given there had been no movement from Town on a new deal. He admitted that Middlesbrough and Stoke has both been in contact in the summer.

And now, according to Danish newspaper BT Sport’s podcast, the Danish Superliga top two, FC Copenhagen and FC Midtylland, are both considering a swoop for the international.

The former are said to have already made contact with Kundsen’s agent, but would need to move a player on first before committing to a bid for Knudsen.

New boss Paul Lambert revealed last month that he’s recommended to owner Marcus Evans that Knudsen be offered a new deal, and the player himself said last week that he’s happy at Town and will give his all for the club.

Knudsen joined the Blues from his local side Esbjerg fB in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £300,000. He has made 144 starts and two sub appearances, scoring four times.