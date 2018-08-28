Sunshine and Showers

‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

PUBLISHED: 11:55 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:35 20 November 2018

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

Knudsen has made 143 appearances for Ipswich in three-and-a-half years. Photo: Steve Waller

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer with the club having already taken their one-year extension option.

Knudsen impressed for Denmark in last night’s goalless home draw with Republic of Ireland, his sixth international cap.

Speaking after that game, he revealed to Danish newspaper Tipsbladet that there had been ‘concrete’ interest in him from Championship duo Stoke and Middlesbrough back in the summer but that ‘sometimes things are not going to fall into place as you would like’.

Jonas Knudsen earned his sixth cap for Denmark last night, having featured for them at the World Cup this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

On his future, he said: “This summer I had a year left and now I have half a year left - it’s a new situation in January. We will see.

“You have to focus on the next game and that’s really what I’m doing right now because I’m happy at Ipswich.

“Sometimes you want to try something new and you will be disappointed, but you cannot resist it.”

He continued: “I’m out (of contract) in the summer and I have not heard anything from the club or the owner.

“I will look at my own situation and, in January, the window will open again, when I can also talk freely with other clubs. Then we have to take it from there.

Knudsen has revealed there was 'concrete' interest in him from Middlesbrough and Stoke this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

“I have to look after myself. I’ve played over 160 matches lately and have not heard anything, so that’s how it is.

“I’m very open. I have always said that I like England, but I do not exclude other possibilities. If anything comes from other countries, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, I’m open to it.

“I’ve had a great deal in England over the past three-and-a-half years, and if something comes from outside, I’m ready for it.”

Jonas Knudsen slides into a challenge at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Knudsen, who joined the Blues from his local side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015, isn’t ruling out staying with Town.

He added: “But I’m very open and if Ipswich want to talk, then we have to take it from there.

“But they should start the dialogue. And it’s clear that I have to look at what opportunities I have because I will want to continue to be part of this national team.”

KNUDSEN TIMELINE

• Signed by Mick McCarthy from hometown club Esbjerg in July 2015 for £300k. Deal done after Terry Connor’s personal scouting mission. Arrives as a replacement for Tyrone Mings.

• 2015/16: Makes 43 starts in his debut season as the Blues finish seventh in Championship.

• 2016/17: Scores in both East Anglian derbies. Makes 38 starts as Town finish 16th.

• Dec 2017: Town take up their option to extend Knudsen’s contract until summer of 2019. Knudsen says he was happy to sign, even if he had no say in it.

• 2017/18: Makes 44 starts as Blues finish 12th. Recalled to the Denmark squad after a lengthy absence. Says he may have to consider his future ‘a bit more’ after McCarthy announces he’ll be leaving.

• Summer 2018: Goes to the World Cup with Denmark and, after flying home to see his prematurely born daughter, returns to start the last 16 defeat to Croatia. Reports of £1m bids from Middlesbrough and Stoke.

• In an interview for Kings of Anglia magazine, he reiterates his love for the Ipswich fans who ‘pay my wages’.

• 2018/19: Was told by new Blues boss Paul Hurst that contract talks could wait and he that had to prove himself. Started opening 12 games in all competitions but was then dropped for matches against Swansea and QPR.

• Has started both of Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Sears, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Lankester, Clements

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham

