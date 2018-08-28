‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he needs financial support if he is to make a success of the major rebuilding job that’s required.

The Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup by mid-table League One side Accrington Stanley on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 loss in Lancashire.

That came just four days after a damaging 3-2 home defeat to Millwall left Town 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table.

Four straight defeats over the Christmas and new year period has led to a lot of anger being directed at owner Marcus Evans from long-suffering Blues fans – 1,224 of whom were in attendance at The Wham Stadium.

“I still believe I can keep this club in the Championship,” said Lambert, whose team host fourth-bottom Rotherham at Portman Road on Saturday.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and I need financial support over the next few weeks of the window, but it can be done.

“I came into this job with my eyes open. I knew it was going to be difficult, but it’s only when you go into the fabric of the club that you truly understand what you are dealing with.

“What has gone on here in the past is not acceptable. There has got to be a lot of changes going forwards.

“First things first, we need more bodies in as fast as possible. I have never had to rebuild a club or turn things around as much as I do here. But I know it can be done.”

Lambert pulled no punches in his post-match assessment at the weekend, saying his players did not show enough ‘desire’, that some are ‘not good enough’ and that ‘without doubt some will go’.

He continued: “This club should never be in the state it’s in. It’s an absolute disgrace what’s happened here and it should never have happened. It’s too big a club for this to happen but it does if you take your eye off the ball.”

Left-back Callum Elder and striker Will Keane have been signed on loan from Leicester and Hull respectively so far this month.

Lambert, who is keen to strengthen ‘all areas’ of his squad, is understood to be keen on doing deals for Cardiff winger Anthony Pilkington and Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner.

“We’re trying to do a couple and hopefully they will come at the start of the week,” he said. “We’ll see.”