‘It’ll be lively’ – Lambert on ‘Blue Action’ group, Fortuna fans and reduced ticket prices

Close to 100 Fortuna Düsseldorf fans will be supporting Ipswich Town at Portman Road tomorrow.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert expects the atmosphere at Portman Road to be ‘pretty lively’ tomorrow afternoon.

The 'Fortuna Blues' have been making regular trips to Portman Road for years.

The Blues have reduced all adult ticket prices to £12 for the clash with fellow Championship relegation-battlers Rotherham United.

Lambert once again met with fans group ‘Blue Action’ this week to discuss further how the atmosphere in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand could be improved, while around 60 supporters of German club Fortuna Dusseldorf, who have adopted Town as their English club in recent years, will once again be making their presence felt on their annual winter trip.

“I had a chat with the (Blue Action) lads again on Tuesday night to hear how they feel we can help them with the atmosphere,” said Lambert.

“All the fans have been great, not just that group, but they’re the focal point of your so-called ‘singing end’ and I think it’s important to hear their views.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces about the Fortuna link and obviously (as a former Borussia Dortmund player) I know the atmospheres in German football is really, really strong.

“I think you can learn a lot from different cultures and different atmospheres. So I’m pretty sure it’ll be lively, that’s for sure.”

Town have just signed Dusseldorf-born and former Fortuna striker Collin Quaner on loan from Huddersfield.

“It is quite funny and also very exciting – it will be a special game for me,” said the front man, when asked about the prospect of making his Town debut in front of the Fortuna fans.

Paul Lambert has twice invited the 'Blue Action' group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road.

“Dusseldorf is where I was born, I grew up as a fan of Fortuna and watched all their games. I was even a ballboy and then I signed for them; they were my first club.

“My parents still live there and all my friends are there.”

Lambert, who watched Town’s ladies side train this week and met club legend Matt Holland, continued: “The club just needs to reconnect. It has to pull the supporters back. It has to get the trust back in the club. It has to go into schools, all those sorts of things.

“My job is not just to manage the team but to manage all that as well, which I love doing because it’s important to me that the town is behind the team.”

He added: “The supporters are the main thing at the club. Without them we don’t have a game, that’s the bottom line.

“We have to get the younger generation of supporters back in. You can’t have this town being the way it’s been with the football team, it has to reconnect.

“We’re slowly but surely getting that back, but we also need to start to win games. Once we do that, this could be a brilliant place.”