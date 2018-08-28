Sunshine and Showers

‘I’m sure the club will sort something out with him’ – Lambert on Chambers’ contract situation

PUBLISHED: 14:50 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 17 January 2019

Luke Chambers is set to be out of contract at Ipswich Town in the summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Luke Chambers is set to be out of contract at Ipswich Town in the summer. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is ‘sure the club will sort something out’ regarding keeping captain Luke Chambers beyond the end of this season.

Luke Chambers has made more than 300 appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Chambers has made 306 appearances for the Blues since joining on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and has been hailed by many as the club’s most influential skipper in years.

The 33-year-old, who will turn 34 in September, has made no secret of his ambitions to be a manager further down the line.

He is set to be out of contract this summer, though Town do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

MORE: ‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Asked if he wanted that situation to be sorted sooner rather than later, Lambert said: “I think Luke’s situation and how big a presence he has been for the club, past and present, is really important.

“People like that are worth their weight in gold.

“He’s 33 and for the football club he’s vital. For me he’s been absolutely brilliant as a footballer and a person so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“I’m sure the club will sort something out with him. We’ve already spoken about it a few weeks ago and he already knows my feelings on it and what I think.

Luke Chambers is understood to have broken his wrist during last weekend's 1-0 hoem win against Rotherham. Photo: Steve Waller

“He’s been absolutely terrific for us and I can’t ask anything more in the way he is about the place and how he conducts himself. First class.

“He’s great for the football club, even after football he’s a great role model for the kids.

MORE: What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

“Me and (owner) Marcus (Evans) have had the discussion on it and he knows my take on it as well. It’s not just for the football club, it’s everywhere else around the town where I think he’s important.”

Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match against Rotherham. Photo: Steve Waller

Chambers fell heavily over a metal perimeter gate during last weekend’s 1-0 home win against Rotherham and it’s understood he broke his left wrist in the process.

“He’s ok, Luke, and I’ve never known him to miss anything,” said Lambert, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game at Blackburn.

“We gave him a couple of days off at the beginning of the week and he’s been back training so he’ll be ok.

“He might need to wear some strapping on his wrist but that won’t stop him.”

Luke Chambers rises high to win the ball in this first half challenge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

