‘Nine years is far too long’ – Lambert on Town’s FA Cup record ahead of Accrington trip

Ipswich Town players react to exiting the FA Cup to National League side Lincoln City in 2017. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert knows it’s been far too long since Ipswich Town won an FA Cup tie.

New Leicester City laonee Callum Elder could make his Town debut. Photo: ITFC New Leicester City laonee Callum Elder could make his Town debut. Photo: ITFC

It’s been nine years and 12 games since the Blues were victorious in the world famous knockout competition, with first hurdle exits to lower league sides Preston, Portsmouth and Lincoln along the way.

The Blues, who are 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, have actually been made the slight underdogs for tomorrow afternoon’s third round tie at mid-table League One side Accrington Stanley.

Despite that, more than 1,000 Blues fans will be in the 5,450 capacity Wham Stadium.

“If the club’s not been through it since 2010, nine years, it’s a long time, too long for a club not to get through the early rounds, far too long,” said boss Lambert, speaking ahead of his team’s 500-mile round trip to Lancashire.

“I always think if you’re in a competition, go and do what you can to get through. There’s no point in playing the game if you think you can pick and choose where you can win.

“We owe it ourselves and owe it to the club and we owe it to the supporters because they’ll go a long, long way to watch it. I won’t take it lightly, I’ll do everything I can to get through.”

Nathan Thomas scored the only goal of the game when Town lost to Sheffield United at Portman Road in the FA Cup third round last year. Photo: Steve Waller Nathan Thomas scored the only goal of the game when Town lost to Sheffield United at Portman Road in the FA Cup third round last year. Photo: Steve Waller

Town host Rotherham at Portman Road next weekend, a game which could keep alive their slim survival hopes, but Lambert says he won’t be making sweeping changes to his team today.

“There is that but I won’t just pick a team and make it a gift,” he said. “We’ll go there as strong as we can to go through.

“I’m really relaxed because we’re playing really well. I can’t predict results, but I know football-wise we’re in a really good place. We just have to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”

Lambert, who could hand new loan signings Will Keane (Hull) and Callum Elder (Leicester) their debuts, added: “I don’t think there’s ever a game where you actually think ‘we expect to win’. That’s dangerous. You have to earn the right to win.

“I’m not going up there and thinking that they’re a team in the league below or anything like that.

Bartosz Bialkowski could replace Dean Gerken in goal. Photo: Steve Waller Bartosz Bialkowski could replace Dean Gerken in goal. Photo: Steve Waller

“I don’t think the surroundings should faze anybody because a lot of our lads have come from League One and League Two, so I don’t think that will be a problem.”

TOWN IN THE FA CUP

2018: 3R, Sheff Utd, L 0-1 (h)

Ipswich signed Janoi Donacien from Accrington Stanley last summer. Photo: PA Ipswich signed Janoi Donacien from Accrington Stanley last summer. Photo: PA

2017: 3R, Lincoln, D 2-2 (h), L 1-0 (a)

2016: 3R, Portsmouth, D 2-2 (h), L 2-1 (a)

2015: 3R, Southampton, D 1-1 (a), L 1-0 (h)

2014: 3R, Preston, D 1-1 (h), L 3-2 (a)

2013: 3R, Aston Villa, L 2-1 (a)

2012: 3R, Hull, L 3-1 (a)

2011: 3R, Chelsea, L 7-0 (a)

2010: 3R, Blackpool, W 2-1 (a)