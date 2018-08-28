Keane too honest and Elder will learn – Lambert reflects on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert felt striker Will Keane was too honest in this afternoon’s -0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Keane stayed on his feet when rounding keeper David Raya in the first half and a golden chance eventually fizzled out.

Danny Graham subsequently converted a 64th minute penalty, with substitute Joe Nuttall netting the killer second from close-range in the 75th minute.

This was the 13th successive away league game that Town have conceded at least two goals. Defeat leaves them still seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table heading into next weekend’s game at Aston Villa.

“I thought they started better than us, then we started to come into the game and looked pretty lively,” said Lambert.

“Will goes through and I think there was a clip on him. He tries to stay on his feet and score, but that never happened.”

Asked if the Hull City loanee should have gone down, the Blues boss said: “Yeah. Would I have done it? Yeah, I probably would have gone down. A lot of players would have gone down, but he tried to stay on his feet. That’s the decision he made.”

He continued: “The penalty and their goal changed the course of the game, obviously, but I don’t think we did enough after that.

“The game was really tight, but I don’t think we did enough after they scored to get back in it.”

Leicester City loanee left-back Callum Elder conceded the spot-kick in clumsy fashion, then also got caught out with a pass into the channel ahead of the second goal.

“Callum’s just got himself the wrong side,” rued Lambert, when asked about the 23-year-old Australian. “The two goals have come from carbon copy passes that’s got inside him, but he’ll learn from experiences. I can’t give him experience. That comes from playing.

“We can try and make him better as a player, but you can’t beat experience and you can’t buy it. The actual goals were well taken from their point of view, but we got caught on that side.”

Half of Town’s outfielders were January recruits, with Alan Judge thrown straight into the team following his switch from Brentford.

Asked if it will take time to get a new-look side up to speed, Lambert said: “Yeah, that’s always the case. My job is to get a way for these lads to play and to integrate them. There are some really good things to work on. We look a better side. We’ve got that little bit of presence there now.

“We’re getting better with the ball. There are aspects where we can do better but that will come with time. As I’ve said before, any mistakes are my fault because that’s the way I’m telling them to play.

“I can’t ask anymore with their effort and commitment. There was nothing really in the game. We look a decent side, we just need that little run of momentum to get us out of this position.

“I’m just disappointed today because I don’t think we did enough at 1-0.

“But you’ve got to keep bouncing on. You can’t do anything other than that. We’ve got to keep going.”

On Judge’s debut, Lambert said: “I think he did some very good things. He’s going to be a really good player. He’s got some really good attributes and I think he’s going to be a big asset.”

Blackburn defender Elliott Bennett appeared to use his arm to block Teddy Bishop’s goalbound shot towards the end of the game. On that incident, which went unpunished, Lambert said: “Do you know what, I couldn’t see it. Somebody said it was. I just couldn’t see from where I was standing, but if it hits his hand then he’s got to go really.”

The 50 Town fans who were on the official coach today found a surprise letter on their seats this morning informing them Lambert would be personally reimbursing their £37 travel costs for the 500-mile round trip.

“That was just a thanks from me to them for all the support we’ve received as staff and a team,” explained Lambert.

“From the first day I walked in the door they’ve been brilliant for me, they really have. The support we get is incredible. It’s not normal this situation where you’re at the bottom of the table and they keep coming and keep that vocal support.

“I don’t think it was too much for me to pay for that. And it’s not a PR stunt, not at all. If that was the case I’d have done it at every club I was at. And if I’d have done that Id have been skint, right enough!

“It’s the first time I’ve done it, but I felt I owed it to them for the support. It’s a great club that just needs a little bit of help. I’ll give everything I’ve got for them.”

