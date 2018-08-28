Lambert says there have been no bids for Knudsen

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 15:19 17 January 2019

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Pagepix

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he has not received any bids for wantaway left-back Jonas Knudsen.

The Danish international is set to be out of contract this summer and has, according to Lambert, indicated that he has his ‘eye on something else’.

As a result, the 26-year-old has been replaced in the side by Myles Kenlock and new signing Callum Elder for the last four games and appears to have played his last game for the club.

MORE: ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Knudsen was linked to Championship clubs Stoke, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Aston Villa off the back of featuring at last summer’s World Cup and, more recently, there has been speculation that clubs in Denmark and Germany have shown interest in his signature.

Asked if a January sale was likely, Lambert replied: “Someone has to come in for you and I’ve not heard anything at all.

MORE: ‘I’m sure the club will sort something out with him’ – Lambert on Chambers’ contract situation

“I have good dialogue with Jonas – that’s no problem at all. He has said he wants to keep a good eye on something which I can’t stop because it (the contract situation) was before my time.

MORE: ‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

“If he’s not going to be here for the long-term we have to look at someone else, that’s normal and a difficult situation for everybody.”

