‘It’s unfair on them’ – Lambert on Town’s need to rely on youngsters

Jack Lankester made his full debut in Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says it’s unfair to be asking the club’s youngsters to carry the burden of responsibility during a relegation fight.

The Blues boss is going to have to name a very young midfield over the coming weeks after Cole Skuse picked up a knee injury in training. Jack Lankester (18), Flynn Downes (19), Trevoh Chalobah (19), Andre Dozzell (19) and Teddy Bishop (22) are all options.

“We are relying on those young lads a lot, which is unfair,” said Lambert, whose team are seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s game at Stoke.

“Jack is always quite a bubbly character, but I’m not going to sit here and out pressure on him. He’s only 18. That wouldn’t be fair for you to hang your hat on an 18-year-old every time, but he’s certainly done himself no harm with the way he’s played. As I’ve said before, he’s a hell of a talent.

“But it’s unfair on them. It’s an impossibility to ask 18 and 19 years olds to carry the can. They should be given help in this situation. We should have more experienced players to help them along.”