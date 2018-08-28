Video

Watch: Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Stoke trip from 1pm

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of his team’s tough trip to Stoke on Saturday – and you can watch it live here.

The new Blues boss has thrown himself into the task of galvanising his players and re-energising the fanbase since arriving at Portman Road, but has just two points from his first five games.

With Town sitting rock bottom of the Championship and facing what would be the greatest escape in the history of the league to avoid relegation, Saturday’s trip to Stoke looks a tough test.

But Lambert has been insisting that the tide will turn soon – see what he has to say ahead of the game here.