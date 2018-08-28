Sunshine and Showers

Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

PUBLISHED: 16:47 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:47 27 November 2018

Josh Emmanuel is on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

Irish striker Drinan, 20, has had his loan spell at National League side Sutton United cut short after scoring one goal in nine starts and nine substitute appearances.

“I don’t know too much about him,” admitted Lambert, when asked about the youngster who was signed for a nominal fee from Waterford United back in January.

MORE: ‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

“There is so much work here to get done, not just in the football side.

“The loan lads are part of that. You have to try and build something here. We’ll have a look at him in due course.”

Town still have four other young players with first-team experience out on loan – defender Luke Woolfenden (Swindon), Josh Emmanuel (Shrewsbury), Tristan Nydam (St Johnstone), Ben Morris (Forest Green Rovers).

MORE: Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

Nydam’s loan ends in the new year, while the other three all have January recall clauses should Town wish to use them.

“We know everything that’s going on with them,” said Lambert. “I’ve spoken to Bryan (Klug) and Lee (O’Neill) about who, in their opinion, is worth bringing back.

“It’s something we’ll look at when the loan period is up.”

