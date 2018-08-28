Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

Irish striker Drinan, 20, has had his loan spell at National League side Sutton United cut short after scoring one goal in nine starts and nine substitute appearances.

“I don’t know too much about him,” admitted Lambert, when asked about the youngster who was signed for a nominal fee from Waterford United back in January.

“There is so much work here to get done, not just in the football side.

“The loan lads are part of that. You have to try and build something here. We’ll have a look at him in due course.”

Town still have four other young players with first-team experience out on loan – defender Luke Woolfenden (Swindon), Josh Emmanuel (Shrewsbury), Tristan Nydam (St Johnstone), Ben Morris (Forest Green Rovers).

Nydam’s loan ends in the new year, while the other three all have January recall clauses should Town wish to use them.

“We know everything that’s going on with them,” said Lambert. “I’ve spoken to Bryan (Klug) and Lee (O’Neill) about who, in their opinion, is worth bringing back.

“It’s something we’ll look at when the loan period is up.”