Lambert to make Skuse and Huws decision ahead of Rotherham clash

PUBLISHED: 17:52 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 10 January 2019

Emyr Huws and Cole Skuse could return for Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Emyr Huws and Cole Skuse could return for Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert will decide tomorrow whether or not to include Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws in his side for Ipswich Town’s vital clash with Rotherham.

Paul Lambert's men take on Rotherham this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMPaul Lambert's men take on Rotherham this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The pair have been training with the first team after recovering from knee injuries, with Skuse missing since the start of December and Huws sidelined for more than a year after undergoing surgery at the end of 2017.

The Blues face Rotherham at a time when they are 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship, with Lambert hopeful returning players can give his side a boost.

“They have been back training with us for a couple of weeks and I’ll see how they are,” the Blues boss said of Huws and Skuse.

MORE: Lambert on Spence mistakes, Donacien’s role and desire to sign a right-back

“Missing Cole has been a blow for sure because he was playing on top of his game and enjoying his game. But that’s football and that’s what happens.

“Where we fell down is, if Cole Skuse is out, who’s going to replace him? Like for like we didn’t have that cover.

“Hopefully he will be ok.

“We’ve got a few injured players coming back and Deano (Gerken) is one of them,” he added.

Will Keane has impressed boss Paul Lambert. Picture PagepixWill Keane has impressed boss Paul Lambert. Picture Pagepix

“We’ll have a strong squad for Saturday and everybody’s in good spirits.

MORE: ‘One or two will probably go out’ – new signings will lead to exits, says Lambert

“We’ll be ready.”

Lambert could give home debuts to his four new signings against the Millers, with Callum Elder and Will Keane being joined this week by Collin Quaner and Simon Dawkins.

When asked how Keane, signed on loan from Hull, has been looking in training since signing on loan, Lambert replied: “He’s looked very good and looks proper.

“If Will Keane can do what I think he can do, what he did at Preston (in 2015/16), then he’ll be great.”

MORE: ‘You can’t lay the blame at Marcus Evans’ door’ – Lambert responds to criticism of owner

The Ipswich boss will also have a decision to make at left back, with Elder looking accomplished on his debut at Accrington while Myles Kenlock held his own in the games with Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Callum Elder in action at Accrington Stanley. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDCallum Elder in action at Accrington Stanley. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

“The two kids have been brilliant, they really have, so I’ll decide on that one,” Lambert said.

Midfielders Tom Adeyemi (Achilles) and Grant Ward (knee ligament) remain sidelined for the Blues.











