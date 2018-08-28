Partly Cloudy

Lambert surprises Town fans by paying for their travel to Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 09:09 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 January 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert signs his open letter to the club's supporters, thanking them for sticking with his team.

Archant

Archant

Ipswich Town supporters on the coach to Blackburn Rovers today have received a surprise letter from manager Paul Lambert informing them he will personally reimburse their travel costs.

Paul Lambert has paid for Ipswich Town fans' travel costs to Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Steve WallerPaul Lambert has paid for Ipswich Town fans' travel costs to Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

When 50 fans boarded the official coach at Portman Road at 6.45am this morning ahead of the 500-mile round trip to Ewood Park they found a personalised letter from Lambert placed on each of their seats.

The Blues boss said as a ‘personal thank you’ for their ‘fantastic support’ he had arranged with the club for them to be reimbursed their travel costs.

At £37 each, that equates to £1,850.

MORE: ‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich are seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with 19 games to play, Lambert having won two of his 13 matches in charge since replacing Paul Hurst in the hot-seat last October.

Today’s gesture follows on from Lambert writing an open letter of thanks to fans following last weekend’s 1-0 home win against Rotherham – a game watched by a crowd of more than 20,000 – and then formally committing his future to the club beyond this campaign, regardless of which division the club finds itself in next season

MORE: ‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Lambert has also put pressure on owner Marcus Evans to reduce match day ticket prices on several occasions now in an attempt to boost attendances at Portman Road. Adult tickets were slashed to £10 and £12 for the visits of West Brom and Rotherham respectively, while there will be another £12 offer for the visit of Derby on Wednesday, February 13.

LETTER

Dear X,

I’m told that you are travelling to our game against Blackburn at the weekend on the official Club coaches.

As a personal thank you for making the long journey to support the team, I would like to pay your costs for the coach trip.

This Club is lucky in that it enjoys fantastic support home and away and without you the fans, we don’t have a game.

On a personal note, I really appreciate the support I have received from the supporters and this is my way of saying thanks to people like you who travel all over the country to support this Club.

I have arranged with the Club for you to be reimbursed for your travel costs and once again, thanks for your support. Enjoy the game.

Paul Lambert

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

