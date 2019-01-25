Video

‘We’re still in the fight’ - Lambert says Town can escape relegation

Paul Lambert says Town have as good a chance as anyone else of staying up. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert knows that Ipswich Town are on the ropes in their battle against relegation – but he’s not ready to throw in the towel.

The Blues are rock-bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety, with just 18 games remaining to save themselves.

Indeed, if Town were to beat the odds and avoid the trapdoor into League One, it would be the single greatest escape in Championship history.

But Lambert, bullish as ever, fully intends to go down fighting – starting at Aston Villa tomorrow.

When asked to rate the chances of Town staying up, the straight-talking Scot said: ““Every bit as good as everybody else down there. We’re in the fight. There’s 54 points still to play for. We’re in the fight.

“We’ve got a great atmosphere behind us, everybody is on board, the crowd are with us, so that’s why I have the belief.

“It’s just a matter of trying to get some wins.”

He added: Apart from Blackburn, where we didn’t do enough, and the second half against Rotherham, when we never got at it, I’ve always come away thinking ‘we played really well, we played really good football, we just need a bit of help up top’.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do and hopefully that pays dividends.

“The way we play the game is pleasing to watch. All that’s missing from our game is finishing touches. That’s why I’ve brought in Collin (Quaner), (Alan) Judge, Will Keane, (Simon) Dawkins. We’re a lot stronger in that area of the pitch.

“Even Kayden (Jackson) and Ellis (Harrison) are not out of it. We’ve just got lads in to give them a hand.”

If they are to survive, Lambert’s men must address a terrible run of away form – they’ve lost six straight on the road, and haven’t scored since a 2-2 draw at Reading on November 10.

But Lambert stressed: “It’s not just the away form, it’s the home form as well. That has to be better because that’s what gives you a chance, the home form.

“But we won’t change our style. We’ll try and play good football as well as trying to win. I think the fans enjoy watching us play.

“All we need to do is finish the good work off. I’ve tried to bring in lads for that reason.”