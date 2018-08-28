Snow

‘We are trying everything we can to turn it around’ - Lambert knows time is running out for Town

PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 22 January 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert insists that he is ‘trying everything’ to turn the club’s fortunes around as they battle what looks like impending relegation to League One.

The Blues remain rock-bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift of safety with 18 games left to save themselves, starting at Aston Villa this weekend.

Time is running out for Town – and the popular boss, who has done much to reunite the club and their loyal army of fans, knows it.

MORE: Ex-striker Lee says Town can beat drop

They followed up a vital backs-to-the-wall 1-0 win over Rotherham at Portman Road with a disappointing 2-0 defeat on the road at Blackburn on Saturday, in a game which could have gone either way at the break.

Lambert told the club website: “Football can kick you in the teeth when you are down like it did at Blackburn at the weekend.

MORE: Town’s form is better than relegation rivals

“That’s the game though. You can’t get too high or too low. You just have to go again and we will be doing that in training this week and on Saturday.

“The games are coming thick and fast and time is pressing on. We are trying everything we can to turn it around here but we have to start winning games.

“One hundred per cent we have to do that. We have to keep everyone onside and do everything we can to build up some momentum.”

