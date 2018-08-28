‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Danny Rowe could be in action for Ipswich Town's U23s again tomorrow. Photo: Ross Halls Danny Rowe could be in action for Ipswich Town's U23s again tomorrow. Photo: Ross Halls

Town paid £100k to sign Rowe from National League club Macclesfield in January 2017, but the 26-year-old’s career with the Blues has yet to really get off the ground.

He spent the majority of last season on loan at League Two club Lincoln City and then underwent ankle surgery in May.

Rowe has been impressing for the club’s table-topping Under-23 side though, who face Crystal Palace at Playford Road on Monday, and has been used as a late substitute in both of Lambert’s opening two games in charge.

“I think a very good footballer, I really do,” said Lambert. “Danny’s problem I think is that he needs to be a little bit fitter to play the way I want to play.

“But on the training pitch with the ball there’s no problem. I thought he actually did quite well when he came on against Preston (forcing a fine save out of stand-in keeper Paul Gallagher). He was unlucky not to score so I’m pleased with him.”

Speaking back in September, Rowe said: “I now feel like I need to try and make my mark in the Championship.

“I’m in a similar situation to come of the new lads as well because they‘re looking to show that they deserve to play at this level too.

“This difference is that when I arrived here most of the guys in the squad were already Championship players. Now we have a mix and I would consider myself one of the guys looking to prove myself in the Championship.”