Poll

Lambert would be in favour of the Championship having a winter break – do you agree?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes there are too many games over the festive period. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert says he would be in favour of the Championship having a winter break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert issues instructions to Ellis Harrison during Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller Paul Lambert issues instructions to Ellis Harrison during Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town play five games in 15 days over the festive period and that’s ‘too many’ according to their boss.

Many European leagues shut down for a spell at this time of year, something Lambert experienced himself as a player at German club Borussia Dortmund.

“I’ve been asked about this a million times and for me the winter break is the best way forward,” said the Scot.

MORE: ‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

“It’s brilliant because it gets everyone refreshed. That’s players, people working at the club and even supporters.

“It’s a break to recover, have time with the families. I’m fortunate to have experienced that so I know exactly what it’s like.”

Premier League clubs will have one weekend off in February from the 2019/20 season onwards.

The FA Cup fifth round will be moved to midweek dates with replays being scrapped at that stage. The three EFL divisions are otherwise unaffected.

TOWN’S FESTIVE FIXTURES 2018

Sat, Dec 22: Sheffield United (h) D 1-1

Weds, Dec 26: QPR (a)

Sat, Dec 29: Middlesbrough (a)

Tues, Jan 1: Millwall (h)

Sat, Jan 5: Accrington Stanley (a) – FA Cup 3rd rd