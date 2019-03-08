WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce 'Ipswich'

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will probably be delighted Ipswich have been relegated, only if it means he never has to say their name again.

Bielsa seemed fairly relaxed speaking after the game, that's despite everything that's happened over the past few weeks. Gave up with pronouncing Ipswich though... #LUFC pic.twitter.com/72Fsvgvge3 — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) April 28, 2019

As Town prepare to take on Leeds next weekend, United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been chatting to the press about the upcoming fixture at Portman Road.

Or rather, he has alluded to it – as the Argentine became rather stumped when attempting to pronounce the name of Paul Lambert's team.

He went through quite a few different iterations, but eventually threw in the towel.

“Okay, I give up,” his translator said.

Watch his attempt in the clip above.