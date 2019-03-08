Sunshine and Showers

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce 'Ipswich'

PUBLISHED: 22:11 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 28 April 2019

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will probably be delighted Ipswich have been relegated, only if it means he never has to say their name again.

As Town prepare to take on Leeds next weekend, United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been chatting to the press about the upcoming fixture at Portman Road.

Or rather, he has alluded to it – as the Argentine became rather stumped when attempting to pronounce the name of Paul Lambert's team.

He went through quite a few different iterations, but eventually threw in the towel.

“Okay, I give up,” his translator said.

Watch his attempt in the clip above.

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

