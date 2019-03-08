WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce 'Ipswich'
PUBLISHED: 22:11 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 28 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will probably be delighted Ipswich have been relegated, only if it means he never has to say their name again.
As Town prepare to take on Leeds next weekend, United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been chatting to the press about the upcoming fixture at Portman Road.
Or rather, he has alluded to it – as the Argentine became rather stumped when attempting to pronounce the name of Paul Lambert's team.
He went through quite a few different iterations, but eventually threw in the towel.
“Okay, I give up,” his translator said.
Watch his attempt in the clip above.