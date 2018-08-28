Partly Cloudy

Live coverage as Lambert, Milne and O’Neill speak at Ipswich Town’s PLC AGM

PUBLISHED: 17:41 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:05 04 December 2018

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne spoke to the club's shareholders after accounts for 2017/18 were revealed. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne spoke to the club's shareholders after accounts for 2017/18 were revealed. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, managing director Ian Milne and Lee O’Neill – soon to take on a ‘general football operations’ role alongside his duties as academy manager – are due to speak to the club’s shareholders at tonight’s PLC AGM at Portman Road.

You can follow live coverage of the meeting, which starts at 7.30pm, right here.

The PLC owns 12.5 per cent of Ipswich Town Football Club Co Limited, with Marcus Evans owning the other 87.5 per cent. The meeting is open only to shareholders or their proxies.

In a letter to shareholders ahead of the meeting, PLC chairman Roger Finbow wrote: “It is perhaps an understatement to say that 2018 has been a challenging one for the club.

“We said goodbye to two managers: Mick McCarthy worked tirelessly over six seasons to achieve success for the club and I would like to place on record the board’s gratitude for the bonhomie he engendered and the results he produced.

“But sometimes change is a good thing, and there was widespread buy-in to Marcus Evans’s plan to recruit a young, modern, ambitious manager to drive the club forward.

“Unfortunately Paul Hurst was unable to produce the results that he and all of us hoped for; we wish him well in his future career.

“As I write this letter Paul Lambert has been in charge for only one match – but what an entertaining match it was. We look forward with optimism to moving up the league table to a place of safety over the coming months.”

