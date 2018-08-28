Sunshine and Showers

‘I’d like to think I’ll be worthy of a new contract’ - Chambers knows he may need to be patient over future

PUBLISHED: 15:44 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 14 December 2018

Luke Chambers is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Captain Luke Chambers wants his Ipswich Town future sorted sooner rather than later but knows the club’s precarious position means he may have to be patient.

Luke Chambers recently played his 300th game for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but it is understood there is an option in his contract for it to be extended for a further 12 months.

Chambers came close to leaving the Blues as he discussed terms with Nottingham Forest on deadline day in January 2017, before later signing a new two-year deal, and would rather not leave things as late this time around.

MORE: ‘He can make a contribution’ - Lambert on prospect of Harrison starting

But, with the Blues rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and battling to stay in the second tier, Chambers understands patience may be key.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers was presented with a shirt to mark his 300th appearance, which will come at Nottingham Forest: Picture: ITFC

“We were in a relegation scrap then and that came into the club’s thinking before so it’s certainly going to come into it now because we are in a worse position. I get that,” he wrote in his column for the matchday programme.

“I’d like to think that if we do get out of it and I’m playing week in, week out I’ll be worthy of a new contract but football is a funny game. You just never know.

MORE: ‘They tend to play with freedom... there’s only one way they can go’ - Connolly on Ipswich return

“In an ideal world I would like things sorted a bit sooner than they were last time but we will have to wait and see. What matters most at the moment, is us getting out of trouble.

Luke Chambers heads a second half corner just wide of the target at Nottingham Forest Picture Pagepix

“I’m confident we will. The gaffer has come in and given us the confidence to play. He wants us to be play out from the back and I’m enjoying that responsibility.

“He has come in and shown us how to play in a way we have not seen before here.”

MORE: A board member, a returning winger and one that got away - the many Ipswich links in the Wigan side

Chambers recently reached the 300 appearance mark for Town and the club will be presenting him with a framed shirt in recognition before kick-off against Wigan.

Paul Lambert relays instructions to his captain Luke Chambers Photo: Pagepix

Freddie Sears’ yesterday had his contract extended for a further 12 months, with that option needing to be triggered by January.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan

LOANS FOR SEASON

Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham

