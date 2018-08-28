‘I’d like to think I’ll be worthy of a new contract’ - Chambers knows he may need to be patient over future
PUBLISHED: 15:44 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 14 December 2018
Captain Luke Chambers wants his Ipswich Town future sorted sooner rather than later but knows the club’s precarious position means he may have to be patient.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but it is understood there is an option in his contract for it to be extended for a further 12 months.
Chambers came close to leaving the Blues as he discussed terms with Nottingham Forest on deadline day in January 2017, before later signing a new two-year deal, and would rather not leave things as late this time around.
But, with the Blues rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and battling to stay in the second tier, Chambers understands patience may be key.
“We were in a relegation scrap then and that came into the club’s thinking before so it’s certainly going to come into it now because we are in a worse position. I get that,” he wrote in his column for the matchday programme.
“I’d like to think that if we do get out of it and I’m playing week in, week out I’ll be worthy of a new contract but football is a funny game. You just never know.
“In an ideal world I would like things sorted a bit sooner than they were last time but we will have to wait and see. What matters most at the moment, is us getting out of trouble.
“I’m confident we will. The gaffer has come in and given us the confidence to play. He wants us to be play out from the back and I’m enjoying that responsibility.
“He has come in and shown us how to play in a way we have not seen before here.”
Chambers recently reached the 300 appearance mark for Town and the club will be presenting him with a framed shirt in recognition before kick-off against Wigan.
Freddie Sears’ yesterday had his contract extended for a further 12 months, with that option needing to be triggered by January.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Wright, Knudsen, Bishop, McKendry
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Morris, C.Smith
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan
LOANS FOR SEASON
Donacien (to become permanent), Pennington, Chalobah, Edun, Graham