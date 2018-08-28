Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 November 2018

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve WallerLuke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of nearly 23,000 was inside Portman Road for the Blues’ 2-1 loss to West Brom on Friday night, with the increased attendance generating a vibrant atmosphere following manager Paul Lambert’s call for unity as the club battles relegation.

While there will be a drop in attendance for tomorrow night’s game, Chambers believes he and his players have done enough during Lambert’s three games in charge to encourage the club’s supporters to stick with them.

“You know when you’ve done alright as a team because the supporters stayed to applaud the team off,” Chambers said.

MORE: Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

“The support we have had all season has been brilliant. They’ve had every right to be frustrated and every right to get on the boys’ cases but they’ve stuck with us through thick and thin and they can see the tide is turning a little bit.

“They can see what we’re trying to do and the lads are taking a lot of responsibility and are being brave on the ball, but unfortunately it’s just one step too far.

“Fair play to the club for doing the promotion that they did and that certainly shows the fanbase is there – we just need to start picking up some wins to get them back in here regularly.

MORE: ‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

“Hopefully we have sent them away with a lot more encouragement than we have recently.

“It’s there to be seen and if you turn up to games like Friday and you can see the fanbase is there. We really appreciate it and when we went over to say thank you everyone was still in the stadium.

“I think they will stay with us now because if we play like that it won’t be too long before it starts to turn.

“It’s our job to entertain and the manager has told us to play in a way where we all know exactly what our jobs are.”

Lambert has drawn two and lost one of his three games as Ipswich manager, with Chambers knowing his side need to be more clinical in both boxes if they are to pick up their first victory.

MORE: North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

“I don’t think I’m telling a lie when I say the last three games have showed how far ahead we are compared to where we’ve been,” he said. “That’s the positive we need to take from games

“When we’re in the ascendancy, like we were at Reading where they were chances to score, we have to score more goals and be a bit more clinical. That’s in both boxes, it’s not just the forwards.”

Topic Tags:

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

32 minutes ago Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

‘Meeting Annabel was a special moment’ - Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

32 minutes ago Michael Steward
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

They are one of the most striking features of the new-look Ipswich Cornhill – but the water fountains in front of the Town Hall will not be switched on again until the early spring.

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Guests will be taken on a journey around the world with carnival dancers, a wide selection of rum, the smoothest selection of reggae music and lots more.

Stabbing accused tells court he was carrying a blade after being knifed twice previously

Yesterday, 19:30 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he was carrying a knife after being stabbed on two earlier occasions.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Yesterday, 12:39 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

Yesterday, 17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Man admits part in ‘mass brawl’ outside Ipswich pub

The fight happened outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have attended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Stabbing accused tells court he was carrying a blade after being knifed twice previously

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide