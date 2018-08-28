‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Luke Chambers has urged owner Marcus Evans to back Ipswich Town in the January transfer window – or risk losing manager Paul Lambert.

The Blues boss wants to add significant quality and experience to his squad during the first month of 2019, with the club sitting rock bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety.

Chambers revealed the Ipswich owner has been more visible to the club’s players since Lambert’s appointment on a deal until 2021, but the skipper fears the Scot could opt to walk away if he is not backed in the transfer market.

“It’s his (Evans’) football club and we’ve seen him a hell of a lot more and has been involved with the squad an awful lot more which is fantastic for us,” Chambers said.

“I think that gets an extra ounce of effort out of the club because we’re seeing the owner buying into what the manager is trying to do.

“If we’re not careful a manager who I believe can take us to where we want to be (could leave). How long will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?

“Stuff needs to happen in the window to give everyone a lift and give us that bit of quality to move up the league.

“He (Evans) has been brilliant since the gaffer walked in the door and has addressed everything the gaffer has seen around the training ground.

“The manager is making plans for the future but that all depends on what happens in the next few weeks. Hopefully we can keep him because I believe he already has an affinity for the club and he’s doing things that have never happened before.”

Speed is of the essence for the Blues when the January window opens, with left-back Callum Elder due to sign on loan from Leicester imminently.

“It’s not a window where we need to be waiting around until January 31, we need to move fast,” Chambers said.

“Things need to happen in the next few days and the staff and Marcus will be working hard for that to happen. That’s their job.

“Identify your targets and don’t wait around to get them in because it needs to happen quickly.

“I’m sure the manager has a number he wants but it’s clear we need reinforcements.

“I feel, if he’s allowed to get the players in he’s after, he can completely transform our outlook over the next six months.”