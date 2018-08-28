Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 December 2018

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Luke Chambers has urged owner Marcus Evans to back Ipswich Town in the January transfer window – or risk losing manager Paul Lambert.

Luke Chambers consoles goalkeeper Dean Gerken at Middlesbrough Picture PagepixLuke Chambers consoles goalkeeper Dean Gerken at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

The Blues boss wants to add significant quality and experience to his squad during the first month of 2019, with the club sitting rock bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety.

Chambers revealed the Ipswich owner has been more visible to the club’s players since Lambert’s appointment on a deal until 2021, but the skipper fears the Scot could opt to walk away if he is not backed in the transfer market.

“It’s his (Evans’) football club and we’ve seen him a hell of a lot more and has been involved with the squad an awful lot more which is fantastic for us,” Chambers said.

MORE: Ipswich Town set to sign Leicester left-back Callum Elder on loan

Ipswich Owner Marcus Evans in the stands at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture PagepixIpswich Owner Marcus Evans in the stands at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

“I think that gets an extra ounce of effort out of the club because we’re seeing the owner buying into what the manager is trying to do.

“If we’re not careful a manager who I believe can take us to where we want to be (could leave). How long will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?

“Stuff needs to happen in the window to give everyone a lift and give us that bit of quality to move up the league.

“He (Evans) has been brilliant since the gaffer walked in the door and has addressed everything the gaffer has seen around the training ground.

A grim-faced Paul Lambert after the defeat at Middlesbrough Picture PagepixA grim-faced Paul Lambert after the defeat at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

MORE: ‘We need a few in, not just one or two’ – Lambert reflects on defeat at Middlesbrough

“The manager is making plans for the future but that all depends on what happens in the next few weeks. Hopefully we can keep him because I believe he already has an affinity for the club and he’s doing things that have never happened before.”

Speed is of the essence for the Blues when the January window opens, with left-back Callum Elder due to sign on loan from Leicester imminently.

“It’s not a window where we need to be waiting around until January 31, we need to move fast,” Chambers said.

“Things need to happen in the next few days and the staff and Marcus will be working hard for that to happen. That’s their job.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough

“Identify your targets and don’t wait around to get them in because it needs to happen quickly.

“I’m sure the manager has a number he wants but it’s clear we need reinforcements.

“I feel, if he’s allowed to get the players in he’s after, he can completely transform our outlook over the next six months.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

The Christmas Craft Market on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

The attempted robbery took place in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

HMV carries on trading as administrators look at future for music chain

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Passmore renews coastal warning as Home Office steps up border security

Police and Border Force officials were called to Orford Quay when a yacht was found with illegal immigrants on board in 2017. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

#includeImage($article, 225)

HMV carries on trading as administrators look at future for music chain

#includeImage($article, 225)

Passmore renews coastal warning as Home Office steps up border security

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

The Christmas Craft Market on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

HMV carries on trading as administrators look at future for music chain

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Any death is one too many’ – Number of people killed on Suffolk’s roads down 50%

Inspector Chris Hinitt, of the Suffolk and Norfolk roads policing unit. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists