Watch as Blues boss Lambert presents captain Chambers with a shirt to mark 300th appearance
PUBLISHED: 22:48 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:48 30 November 2018
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers will make his 300th appearance for the club at Nottingham Forest.
It’s sure to be an emotional occasion for Chambers as he reaches the milestone against the club he left to move to Suffolk in the summer of 2012.
And to mark his 300th appearance, Chambers was presented with a special shirt by Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at the team hotel ahead of the game in Nottingham.
Blues boss Lambert said: “To play 300 games for one club is a brilliant achievement. Not many players in the modern game stay for that length of time at a club and make that number of appearances.
“It shows his consistency and I can’t give him a bigger compliment than say that you know what you are going to get out of him every week.
“He has the respect of everyone at the club and rightly so. He’s a humble guy and that has stood him in good stead. He is very steady in his temperament and that is a major part of being a footballer.
“We have a young group of players here and they look to him as well. I’m delighted to have him here. He’s been excellent for me.”