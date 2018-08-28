Watch as Blues boss Lambert presents captain Chambers with a shirt to mark 300th appearance

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 22:48 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:48 30 November 2018

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers was presented with a shirt to mark his 300th appearance, which will come at Nottingham Forest: Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers was presented with a shirt to mark his 300th appearance, which will come at Nottingham Forest: Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers will make his 300th appearance for the club at Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers will make his 300th appearance for the club at Nottingham Forest. Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town captain Luke Chambers will make his 300th appearance for the club at Nottingham Forest. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s sure to be an emotional occasion for Chambers as he reaches the milestone against the club he left to move to Suffolk in the summer of 2012.

And to mark his 300th appearance, Chambers was presented with a special shirt by Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at the team hotel ahead of the game in Nottingham.

Blues boss Lambert said: “To play 300 games for one club is a brilliant achievement. Not many players in the modern game stay for that length of time at a club and make that number of appearances.

“It shows his consistency and I can’t give him a bigger compliment than say that you know what you are going to get out of him every week.

“He has the respect of everyone at the club and rightly so. He’s a humble guy and that has stood him in good stead. He is very steady in his temperament and that is a major part of being a footballer.

“We have a young group of players here and they look to him as well. I’m delighted to have him here. He’s been excellent for me.”

Mother-of-two to take on world in international strong woman competition

19:30 Will Jefford
Mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, 36, from Melton, was crowned Britain's Strongest Woman. Picture: Gregg Brown

A Melton mother-of-two is eyeing up global glory as she travels to America in an international strong woman competition.

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

19:30 Paul Geater
The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The story of the Suffolk man who built one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

17:52 Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch has been charged with fraud in relation to the sale of a company to computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) - charges he strenuously denies. But who is he, and how did he become one of the biggest names in the world of business?

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

17:29 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

16:40 Katy Sandalls
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police officers are searching the area around the Copdock Interchange after reports that six suspected illegal immigrants got out of a lorry.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

16:30 David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

15:47 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

14:25 Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Topic pages

