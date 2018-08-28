Partly Cloudy

‘He told us to have a right good go and we did that’ - Chambers taking the positives

PUBLISHED: 01:37 24 November 2018

Luke Chambers is taking the positives after Ipswich Town's home loss to West Brom. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Captain Luke Chambers was pleased with his side’s response in the second half against West Brom and was ultimately frustrated not to come away with a point as they went down 2-1.

Town players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues were second best during an opening 45 minutes in which Jay Rodriguez gave the Baggies the lead, with Chambers admitting the Ipswich players gave their visitors too much respect.

Harvey Barnes scored what proved to be the winner after the break before Kayden Jackson’s strike for Ipswich and, while disappointed with the result, Chambers was happy with the way the Blues hit back.

“We had our spells and came out and played a lot better in the second half,” he said.

Kayden Jackson fires home to pull a goal back for Town in the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMKayden Jackson fires home to pull a goal back for Town in the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“We didn’t really play the way we can in the first half, compared to the last couple of games, and his message was ‘what’s holding you back?’. He told us to go out there and have a right go and we did that and were in the ascendancy.

“They pressed high but I think we managed to find a way out of that and we were able to hit Jordan and Jonas in the wide areas, but I think we maybe lacked a little bit of belief and maybe gave them too much respect.

“That went out the window in the second half but unfortunately the result was just out of reach for us.

“They probably nicked the second goal against the run of play and it’s frustrating really because we highlighted the fact they like to sit in and have quality on the break, which unfortunately has caused us a problem in the end.

“We’ve come off the pitch without any points but, while we are obviously frustrated, we’ll take the positives from it and prepare for Wednesday (against Bristol City).”

Chambers shares manager Lambert’s confidence that the Blues can dig their way out of their current predicament.

“I’m very confident,” the captain said.

“Before the manager came in I couldn’t say that I was but I feel he’s transformed the club in the space of three weeks.

“I honestly think we’ll be fine. It’s easy to stand here and say that but I think we could easily be here after the Preston and Reading games with four more points than we have.

Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion last night Picture: STEVE WALLERTown manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion last night Picture: STEVE WALLER

“West Brom showed their quality on the break – I think they’ve lost one player from their Premier League squad – and that shows you the differences between the top and bottom of the league.

“There’s not much in it and if we’d just taken some of those chances it could have been different.”

