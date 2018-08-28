Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Woolfenden staying at Swindon... but Lambert admits he could still recall defender from loan

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 January 2019

Luke Woolfenden in action for Swindon Town. Picture: DAVE EVANS

Luke Woolfenden in action for Swindon Town. Picture: DAVE EVANS

Archant

Luke Woolfenden is set to remain on loan at Swindon Town but Ipswich boss Paul Lambert says he may considering recalling the youngster before the end of January.

Luke Woolfenden has been training with Ipswich Town this week. Pic Dave Evans/Swindon AdvertiserLuke Woolfenden has been training with Ipswich Town this week. Pic Dave Evans/Swindon Advertiser

The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances for the League Two side during his temporary stay in Wiltshire, becoming a vital component of the Swindon defence under former Ipswich loanee Richie Wellens.

Lambert has taken a look at Woolfenden in training this week and, despite being impressed with what he saw, has opted to allow the defender to remain at the County Ground.

The Ipswich boss has admitted he could still recall Woolfenden, though.

MORE: Woolfenden training with Ipswich as Lambert looks at defender

The defender has made 21 appearances for Swindon this season. Pic Dave Evans/Swindon AdvertiserThe defender has made 21 appearances for Swindon this season. Pic Dave Evans/Swindon Advertiser

“I’ve watched him in training during the last couple of days but I have to be fair to Swindon as well, because they were playing him,” Lambert said.

“Luke’s going back to Swindon but I also have the option to bring him back before the end of the window if I feel I need him.

“In time I think he will be a very good player. He has the stature to be a very good defender but he’s still a kid in football terms.”

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Swindon boss Wellens admitted Woolfenden’s immediate future was out of his hands.

He said: “He’s an Ipswich player and Paul Lambert is trying to find out about his team.

“He’s never seen Luke play so we have to respect the fact he wants to see him in training and get a good look at what he can do. He’ll make a decision and we have to go by that.

“If they are able to get players in the meantime, then great, but if not then they will know exactly what Luke is. Paul will get a good close look at him.”

MORE: How Ipswich owner Marcus Evans’ five-point plan stacks up two years on

He's looked comfortable whenever he's played in the Ipswich first-team. Picture: STEVE WALLERHe's looked comfortable whenever he's played in the Ipswich first-team. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Wellens has been impressed with Woolfenden’s improvement during his eight weeks in the job at the County Ground, with the majority of his football coming at centre-back having spent some time at right-back under former Robins boss Phil Brown.

“His improvement over the last eight weeks has been big and he has all the attributes in terms of his physicality and his quickness,” he said. “He reads the game well.

“He has things he needs to improve upon of course but he’s still a baby in terms of playing centre-half. He needs to be more physical for the Championship and maybe needs to make that first contact with a striker.

“He’s a really good kid as well.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness saw group of boys jump into van before attack on Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, murder trial told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘One or two will probably go out’ – new signings will lead to exits, says Lambert

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Boredom’ driven crimes no longer a laughing matter for 14-year-old girl

Garrick Way in Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Everything you need to know about TV chef Jamie Oliver’s move to Essex

Spains Hall, Tudor splendour

‘Our children were sitting in cold classrooms’ – Parents’ anger over primary school heating failure

Whitton Community Primary School saw power and heating failures this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists