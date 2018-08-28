Rain

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Town ‘tracking’ Barry Town right-back

PUBLISHED: 12:26 16 January 2019

Macauley Southam-Hales, left, has been linked with Ipswich Town. Picture: BARRY TOWN FC

Macauley Southam-Hales, left, has been linked with Ipswich Town. Picture: BARRY TOWN FC

Archant

Ipswich Town are reported to be tracking Barry Town right-back Macauley Southam-Hales.

Football Insider have reported that Town, along with Aston Villa, Bolton and Barnsley, have watched the 22-year-old on a number of occasions this season and have been impressed with what they’ve seen.

The report says Barry, who play in the top tier of Welsh football, are unlikely to stand in the way of the former Cardiff City youngster if he is given the chance to turn professional.

He began his career as a central midfielder before being converted into a defender.

MORE: What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

“I know he’s attracting a little bit of interest at the moment, not from within out league but from the professional game,” Barry manager Gavin Chesterfield said recently.

“I can see why as well because of his spend and endurance, his fitness, his quality and his technical ability.

“It’s interesting because he’s had a great schooling; he was at Cardiff City from the age of six, left there from the age of 20, 21 and now he’s into his second season with us and you can see that he’s really benefited from playing 50, 60 games at a senior level, week in week out.”

