Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Former Ipswich striker Stewart leaves Bristol Rovers role

PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 13 December 2018

Exeter V Colchester United Photograph Simon Parker/PagePix Ex-ITFC Player Marcus Stewart who is now a member of the coaching staff at Exeter City

Exeter V Colchester United Photograph Simon Parker/PagePix Ex-ITFC Player Marcus Stewart who is now a member of the coaching staff at Exeter City

WARREN PAGE 07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart has asked to leave Bristol Rovers following the departure of Darrell Clarke this morning.

The former Blues hitman was Clarke’s assistant at the Memorial Stadium but the Gas have struggled this season and currently sit in the League One relegation this morning.

Clarke was fired this morning, with Stewart subsequently asking to be released from his contract following the manager’s departure.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part two: Strikers to cure Lambert’s lack of goals

A club statement read: “With Darrell Clarke departing his role as Manager of Bristol Rovers FC, Graham Coughlan will take temporary charge of the team commencing with the game at Sunderland on Saturday.

“Assistant Manager Marcus Stewart has asked to be released from his contract and the club have reluctantly agreed, therefore he leaves by mutual consent.

“The club would like to extend its thanks to Marcus for his service and wish him all the best for the future.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part one: Midfielders with Championship experience

“The board is expecting substantial interest in the vacant Manager’s role and an appointment will be made as soon as practicable.”

Stewart has worked with the Rovers strikers during much of his time with the club, playing a big role in the development of current Ipswich forward Ellis Harrison prior to his £750,000 move to Portman Road in the summer.

Topic Tags:

Hospice charity shop burgled

14 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

52 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Three of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were seen together hours after his death Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

11:55 Sophie Barnett
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

‘I felt like I was in a warzone’ - Suffolk student witnesses terrifying French riots

11:48 Estelle Dragan
Yellow Vest Riots (5)

Student ESTELLE DRAGAN, from Chelmondiston near Ipswich, has witnessed France’s “yellow vest” riots while studying for a year abroad in Toulouse. Here, she writes about her experience of witnessing the disturbances first-hand.

Sandy Martin raises “unsexy” insurance industry in Commons

48 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin is concerned about the impact of Brexit on the insurance industry. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Not every finance-related job is tied to the City of London – that was the message from Ipswich MP Sandy Martin after he asked a parliamentary question about Brexit in the House of Commons.

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

09:59 Dominic Moffitt
The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

09:26 Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

08:42 Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide