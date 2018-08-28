Former Ipswich striker Stewart leaves Bristol Rovers role

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart has asked to leave Bristol Rovers following the departure of Darrell Clarke this morning.

The former Blues hitman was Clarke’s assistant at the Memorial Stadium but the Gas have struggled this season and currently sit in the League One relegation this morning.

Clarke was fired this morning, with Stewart subsequently asking to be released from his contract following the manager’s departure.

A club statement read: “With Darrell Clarke departing his role as Manager of Bristol Rovers FC, Graham Coughlan will take temporary charge of the team commencing with the game at Sunderland on Saturday.

“Assistant Manager Marcus Stewart has asked to be released from his contract and the club have reluctantly agreed, therefore he leaves by mutual consent.

“The club would like to extend its thanks to Marcus for his service and wish him all the best for the future.

“The board is expecting substantial interest in the vacant Manager’s role and an appointment will be made as soon as practicable.”

Stewart has worked with the Rovers strikers during much of his time with the club, playing a big role in the development of current Ipswich forward Ellis Harrison prior to his £750,000 move to Portman Road in the summer.