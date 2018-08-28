Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

‘The changing rooms are a cross between a Portakabin and a shed’ – Jackson on what Town can expect at Accrington

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 January 2019

Kayden Jackson scored 16 goals during his one season at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller

Kayden Jackson scored 16 goals during his one season at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson has warned his Ipswich Town team-mates to forget about home comforts at his club former Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Kayden Jackson moved from Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town for £1.6m back in the summer. Photo: Steve WallerKayden Jackson moved from Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town for £1.6m back in the summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Jackson was a key part of the Stanley side that won the League Two title last season to reach the third-tier for the first time in the club’s history.

Now, six months after his £1.6m switch to Town, the 24-year-old returns to the 5,450 capacity Wham Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie.

“The ground and the pitch and the facilities... it’s not one of those you look forward to playing at,” said Jackson. “They were the worst in the league by some distance.

MORE: ‘I want to do everything I can for the cause’ - Ipswich complete Keane loan signing

“The changing rooms are a cross between a Portakabin and a shed. Last year we had quite a lot of leaks from the roof.

“The passion and enthusiasm from the boardroom to the fans is incredible though. They get the best out of what they’ve got.”

Jackson, who is yet to win an FA Cup game following attempts at Accrington, Grimsby, Wrexham and Tamworth, added: “A few of our lads have played at a lower level and a few of them haven’t experienced it. We’re all professionals and I’m sure we can handle some groggy changing rooms or a bit of a frozen pitch or whatever it may be.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Lambert keen to sign ex-Norwich man Pilkington

“At the end of the day it’s 11 men on the pitch and the ball needs to be put in the back of the net to win the game. We should have enough to do that.”

Many bookmakers have installed the mid-table League One outfit as favourites against a Blues side that is 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table and seeking a first win the competition since 2010.

“I’d have thought the Championship side should be favourites, but anything can happen in the FA Cup,” said Jackson. “I was on the wrong end of an upset last year against Guiseley.

MORE: Jackson’s career was born on Facebook and raised at Accrington... now he’s heading back with Ipswich

“We’ll be giving it our all and, as I say, hopefully we’ll have too much for them. We’ve not had that winning feeling often and not known how to win games. Hopefully we can have a good cup run and that can spark our league form.”

Jackson, who scored 16 goals during his single season at Stanley, added: “I think this draw was written in the stars for me.

“If I score I’ll be very respectful. On the back of the move to Barnsley never really working out they gave me an opportunity and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Underground cable fault’ leaves 850 homes without power

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town’s highest rated café closes down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The changing rooms are a cross between a Portakabin and a shed’ – Jackson on what Town can expect at Accrington

Kayden Jackson scored 16 goals during his one season at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller

Town nostalgia: Blues’ history in the FA Cup Third Round

Owen Garvan congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner in the Blues' last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Fly tipping, a missing dog, and a vegan sausage roll among our most read stories

Catch up with five of our most read stories. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists