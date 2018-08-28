Video

‘The changing rooms are a cross between a Portakabin and a shed’ – Jackson on what Town can expect at Accrington

Kayden Jackson scored 16 goals during his one season at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson has warned his Ipswich Town team-mates to forget about home comforts at his club former Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Kayden Jackson moved from Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town for £1.6m back in the summer. Photo: Steve Waller Kayden Jackson moved from Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town for £1.6m back in the summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Jackson was a key part of the Stanley side that won the League Two title last season to reach the third-tier for the first time in the club’s history.

Now, six months after his £1.6m switch to Town, the 24-year-old returns to the 5,450 capacity Wham Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie.

“The ground and the pitch and the facilities... it’s not one of those you look forward to playing at,” said Jackson. “They were the worst in the league by some distance.

“The changing rooms are a cross between a Portakabin and a shed. Last year we had quite a lot of leaks from the roof.

“The passion and enthusiasm from the boardroom to the fans is incredible though. They get the best out of what they’ve got.”

Jackson, who is yet to win an FA Cup game following attempts at Accrington, Grimsby, Wrexham and Tamworth, added: “A few of our lads have played at a lower level and a few of them haven’t experienced it. We’re all professionals and I’m sure we can handle some groggy changing rooms or a bit of a frozen pitch or whatever it may be.

“At the end of the day it’s 11 men on the pitch and the ball needs to be put in the back of the net to win the game. We should have enough to do that.”

Many bookmakers have installed the mid-table League One outfit as favourites against a Blues side that is 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table and seeking a first win the competition since 2010.

“I’d have thought the Championship side should be favourites, but anything can happen in the FA Cup,” said Jackson. “I was on the wrong end of an upset last year against Guiseley.

“We’ll be giving it our all and, as I say, hopefully we’ll have too much for them. We’ve not had that winning feeling often and not known how to win games. Hopefully we can have a good cup run and that can spark our league form.”

Jackson, who scored 16 goals during his single season at Stanley, added: “I think this draw was written in the stars for me.

“If I score I’ll be very respectful. On the back of the move to Barnsley never really working out they gave me an opportunity and I’ll always be thankful for that.”