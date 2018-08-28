Matchday live: Follow the action as Ipswich Town take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium

Ipswich Town take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town take on Stoke City in a Championship match at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon (3pm ko).

Blues boss Paul Lambert returns to the club he spent the first four months of the year at. The experienced Scot took charge of the Potters when they were 18th and was unable to save them from being relegated out of the Premier League following a 10-year stay.

Stoke subsequently sacked Lambert and replaced him with Gary Rowett. Despite being pre-season promotion favourites, the Staffordshire club are 12th in the league after drawing nine of their 20 games so far including last weekend’s 2-2 stalemate at Reading.

Ipswich have claimed two points from five games since Lambert replaced Paul Hurst in the hot-seat at the end of October. The Blues are seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the table following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

– Follow this live feed for all the team news, match updates and reaction.