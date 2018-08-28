Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

McCarthy back in charge of Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 campaign, with his replacement already lined up

PUBLISHED: 13:41 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 25 November 2018

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Archant

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

Mick McCarthy is set to be announced as the new manager of the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PAMick McCarthy is set to be announced as the new manager of the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

The 59-year-old, who left the Blues by mutual consent towards the back end of last season, has agreed an 18-month €1.2 million a year deal to lead the country to the end of the Euro 2020 campaign.

He will be joined by his former Wolves and Ipswich assistant Terry Connor – who most recently has been helping coach England’s Under-21s. Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane, a regular under McCarthy’s previous management, will also work as one of his assistants.

Stephen Kenny, who has quit League of Ireland champions Dundalk, has taken on take the role of Under-21 coach and will replace McCarthy as senior manager after Euro 2020.

McCarthy has never made it a secret that he would like to take charge of Ireland again one day. He previously spent six years in charge, leading the Ireland to the last 16 of the World Cup in 2002 following an infamous fall-out with star player Roy Keane on the eve of the tournament. He resigned just a few months later and went on to guide both Sunderland and Wolves to Championship titles.

MORE: Outsiders don’t get why Mick McCarthy ended up leaving Ipswich Town – here’s a nuanced guide

The Yorkshireman took over a Town side that were bottom of the table in November 2012 and guided them to the safety of a 14th place finish. Subsequent finishes of ninth, sixth and seventh followed – the Blues losing to rivals Norwich in the play-off semi-finals in 2014/15 – before a sense of stagnation crept in.

Following a 16th place finish in 2016/17, McCarthy, who always worked with a shoestring budget, dodged questions about his future as his contract neared its end. His relationship with supporters soured, attendances dwindled and Blues owner Marcus Evans eventually announced in March that the two parties would part ways in the summer.

McCarthy would not reach the end of is contract though, dramatically announcing his premature departure in the post-match press conference which followed a 1-0 home win against Barnsley on April 10. When questioned about supporters booing a substitution he banged his fist on the desk and stormed out saying: “It was a disgraceful reaction to that, but listen... I won’t have to listen to it again because that’s my last game. I’ll see you when I see you. I’m out of here.” Town went on to finish 12th.

Topic Tags:

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Raiders target two homes on edge of Ipswich

10:13 Richard Cornwell
Police are investigating two break-ins at Rushmere

Jewellery and cash were stolen in two break-ins at homes in Rushmere St Andrew.

Most read

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide