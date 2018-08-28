Sunshine and Showers

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 November 2018

Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Mick McCarthy has been linked with the Republic of Ireland vacancy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The pair left their roles this morning following the conclusion of Ireland’s 2018 programme, a year in which they failed to win a game and were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group.

The hunt is on for a successor, with former Ipswich boss McCarthy tipped for a return.

The 59-year-old remains out of work following his departure from Portman Road in the summer, having regularly stated his desire to return to a job he held between 1996 and 2002.

During that time he took Ireland to the 2002 World Cup, where he famously sent fellow former Blues boss Roy Keane home after he questioned the standard of the team’s facilities and preparation.

Ireland, who included former Ipswich captain Matt Holland in their squad, reached the second round before losing to Spain on penalties.

McCarthy subsequently left his role the following November following a poor start to their Euro 2004 qualifying campaign and joined Sunderland the following year.

He’s now being tipped to make a return to the international scene, with bookmakers offering even money on his appointment.

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane left their roles with Ireland this morning. Picture: PA

Speaking soon after his appointment at Portman Road in 2012, McCarthy admitted he would like to return to international football one day,

“I love the club management, the day-to-day involvement with players and everything that goes with it but yes I do see myself going back if I get the opportunity,” said McCarthy.

“That is not necessarily to the Republic of Ireland – other international jobs would appeal to me. I think it is a great challenge, great working at that level and I really enjoyed it when I did, but for now I love being at Ipswich.”

