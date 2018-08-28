Partly Cloudy

Matchday Live: Blues look to end 2018 on a high during tough Middlesbrough trip

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 December 2018

Ipswich Town take on Middlesbrough this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Middlesbrough this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town head to the Riverside Stadium this afternoon to take on Middlesbrough. (kick-off 3pm)

The Blues are looking to bounce back from the Boxing Day loss at QPR, against a Middlesbrough side in the thick of the promotion race.

“Another game and another one where people won’t expect us to get anything,” manager Paul Lambert said.

“But we’re playing well and that’s the thing. I have no worries on that issue – about going there to give them a game.

“They are among the favourites to go up and anybody’s beatable on any given day. We’ll have to be stronger in both boxes, though.

It’s a 500-mile round trip for the Blues and their fans.

“You feel for the supporters because it’s a helluva jaunt up there,” Lambert said.

“Those fans are brilliant because they travel all over and are right behind us. Even at the end (on Boxing Day) they clapped the lads off.

“We have to give them something. They’ve been brilliant since I’ve been here and we need everybody.”

Follow us for live updates.

