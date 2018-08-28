Breaking News

Ian Milne to step down as Ipswich Town managing director

Ipswich Town have announced that managing director Ian Milne will be stepping down from his role at the end of the month.

Milne, who comes from a legal background, was already working within the Marcus Evans Group when he was appointed, alongside Jonathan Symonds, to the role in 2013. He then took on the role on his own following Symonds’ departure in 2015.

“We have discussed for some time Ian’s role ending in the summer,” Town owner Marcus Evans told the club website.

“However with a new manager recently appointed and Lee O’Neill taking on a wider role across the club as general manager football operations, it feels appropriate that we bring Ian’s departure forward.

“In due course I will be considering the appropriate appointment of a new MD, however I already have a close and growing relationship with the manager, the academy team and Lee on the football side.

“This change will mean I will also, for now, have the opportunity to work more closely with the key people running the off field parts of the club to help them carry out their own plans for ongoing improvements for the benefit of the club and our fans.

“Ian has been a great support to me in his role at the club as well as in my wider group over the last 20 years and he will always be welcome at Portman Road. We all wish him well for the future.”

Milne said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the role of MD at such a great club and working with all my colleagues who have such great talent.

“I would also like to thank Marcus for the support he has given me in carrying out this position over the years.

“Despite the club currently having a difficult time on the field, I know with Paul Lambert in charge and the continued backing from everybody at the Club, Ipswich Town will be successful again.”

