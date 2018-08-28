Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Northstander: I was pleased when Norwich won – that’s how bad it’s got!

PUBLISHED: 12:42 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 December 2018

Town boss Paul Lambert is still looking for his first win. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Town boss Paul Lambert is still looking for his first win. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Let me give you a new definition of desperation. It’s an Ipswich Town fan wanting Norwich City to score a last-minute winner to save his beloved Tractor Boys from falling even further behind in the Championship relegation battle, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Jack Lankester was a rare bright spot for Town in defeat at Stoke. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDJack Lankester was a rare bright spot for Town in defeat at Stoke. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Yes, that was me on Saturday afternoon, actually being pleased when the Canaries grabbed their winner against second from bottom Bolton. Therefore, in effect I was pleased the yellow and green lot had stayed top. It’s that bad, folks.

Thanks to that goal at Carrow Road, we’re “only” seven points behind Bolton, and eight points from safety. I admire Paul Lambert’s determination to remain upbeat, but there is absolutely no way we’re getting out of this.

I know we’re playing better under Lambert, and the team spirit and effort are admirable, but in our desperate situation it’s the results that count – and we’ve lost four games in a row.

MORE: Stu Says – Thoughts from defeat at Stoke

No-one was surprised by the defeat at Stoke. We were always going to struggle against an outfit which can afford to leave Peter Crouch and Darren Fletcher on the bench, and omit Charlie Adam from the squad altogether!

Come to think of it, if Lambert is going to recruit people he’s already worked with when the transfer window opens in January, how about a couple of those wise old heads on loan? Although I fear by then it will all be too late.

Sadly, we have become something of a laughing stock – and not just in Norwich. You must have heard the “joke” about Ipswich being the only team to have had more managers than home wins in 2018? Ho, ruddy, ho.

Within that alleged piece of humour lies the awful truth - the rot set in while Mick McCarthy was still here. In our last 46 games, we have recorded only eight wins. So we have struggled for a whole year now.

MORE: ‘We’re so close to being a top side’ - Lambert staying positive

An already worrying situation became critical with Paul Hurst’s disastrous bargain basement shopping spree, and Paul Lambert has been left with what looks like an impossible task.

What we definitely do not need on top of everything else is bad luck. So what happens? Cole Skuse is out for a couple of months with a training ground injury. So we lose a player with massive Championship experience. A terrible blow.

As I said, I admire Lambert’s positivity but, to be honest, it’s beginning to wear a bit thin. I know he’s trying to motivate the players, and the fans. But were we really “brilliant” at Stoke? Are we really “so close” to being a “top side?”

Don’t misunderstand me - I love positivity from the manager of my football team, but it does have to be justified by performances and, most importantly, by results.

Having said that, I’m delighted Lambert is committing himself to Ipswich long-term. He’s just what we need to lead the recovery after what looks like the inevitability of League One.

MORE: Player ratings - Lakester the Town standout

There is some cheer amid all the gloom. The biggest shining light is the arrival of Jack Lankester in the first team. From what I’ve seen of the boy from Bury St. Edmunds, we have one heck of a player on our hands.

Another youngster to impress has been Flynn Downes. Given - at last - a manager who believes in him, Downes is flourishing. I still can’t work out why McCarthy thought it was a good idea to send him out on loan at Luton last season.

The fact is we have a crop of promising youngsters. I’ve already mentioned Lankester and Downes. Add to them Dozzell, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Folami, Nydam, Bishop, and Morris. That’s the nucleus of a pretty good squad to start the fight-back from League One next season.

What’s that you say? We’re not down yet? I’m being too negative? Still plenty of points to play for? As I said last week, I hope you’re right. Nothing would please me more than being proved wrong, but I see absolutely no reason to be more positive.

See you at Portman Road next Saturday, as we try yet again to record our third home win of 2018. Not too many opportunities left now...

Topic Tags:

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Cheeky elves in Ipswich wrapped a whole living room Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

48 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Most read

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide