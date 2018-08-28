East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road live on Sky

Gwion Edwards (on ground between legs of Grant Hanley) watches as his shot heads towards the back of the net as Town take a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town’s East Anglian Derby visit to Norwich City will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game at Carrow Road will now be played on Sunday, February 10 at 12pm.

The 1-1 draw at Portman Road in September was not initially scheduled to be shown on Sky but was ultimately televised via the red button. That meant the game could be shown on the EFL’s iFollow service, where it became the most-viewed game on that platform so far this season.

However, the game being on Sky’s main channels means it will not be available on iFollow this time.

Gwion Edwards gave Ipswich the lead before Moritz Leitner equalised for the Canaries in September.

February’s game will see Ipswich manager Paul Lambert return to the club he took from League One to the Premier League, earlier in his career.