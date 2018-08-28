Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road live on Sky

PUBLISHED: 16:37 14 December 2018

Gwion Edwards (on ground between legs of Grant Hanley) watches as his shot heads towards the back of the net as Town take a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Gwion Edwards (on ground between legs of Grant Hanley) watches as his shot heads towards the back of the net as Town take a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town’s East Anglian Derby visit to Norwich City will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The game at Carrow Road will now be played on Sunday, February 10 at 12pm.

The 1-1 draw at Portman Road in September was not initially scheduled to be shown on Sky but was ultimately televised via the red button. That meant the game could be shown on the EFL’s iFollow service, where it became the most-viewed game on that platform so far this season.

However, the game being on Sky’s main channels means it will not be available on iFollow this time.

Gwion Edwards gave Ipswich the lead before Moritz Leitner equalised for the Canaries in September.

February’s game will see Ipswich manager Paul Lambert return to the club he took from League One to the Premier League, earlier in his career.

Topic Tags:

Audi with defective headlight seized for having no insurance or MOT

11 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Audi with a defective headlight which was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car was seized for having no valid MOT or insurance after originally being stopped by police for having a defective headlight.

Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

22 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019. Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

Food will be served at a popular Ipswich pub for the first time after a mother and son duo took over earlier this year.

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

14:36 Jake Foxford
Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

14:34 Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

“Emotionally charged” - police officer tells court of scene after Tavis stabbing

14:29 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A policeman who went to the scene of the stabbing of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has described it as “the most challenging” he’d ever had to manage.

Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

13:42 Jake Foxford
Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

‘It makes us extremely proud’: Joy at young people’s ‘staggering’ transformation during 12-week self-discovery journey

13:26 Andrew Papworth
A residential trip held as part of the Inspire Suffolk Prince's Trust team programme Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

They have been on a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery which is set to change their outlook on life forever.

Councils’ CIFCO firm invests in first Suffolk property

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Land in Olympus Close, Ipswich, has been acquired by CIFCO Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A property investment firm created by two Suffolk councils that had come under fire for investing outside of the county has acquired its first Suffolk asset.

Second inquest into death of man in ship explosion after new evidence comes to light

15:13 Dominic Moffitt
An second inquest will be held into the death of Celso Banas in the new year Picture: Archant

A second inquest will be held into the death of a Filipino man who died whilst working aboard a ship after new evidence came to light.

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide