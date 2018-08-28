‘Outrageous’ rules including alcohol ban for Carrow Road derby slammed by fans

Ipswich Town fans have reacted with anger over a long list of stringent rules being put in place for their upcoming derby clash with Norwich City.

Blues supporters will travel across the border next month – and are hoping to see struggling Ipswich Town get one over on their neighbours.

But some are frustrated at extra rules being rolled out at Carrow Road for the game on Sunday, February 10.

It has already been moved to a midday kick-off and a new set of security measures – such as no alcohol being served to Town fans – will be in place.

“It’s outrageous,” said season ticket holder Max Helm.

“It is a heavy handed and draconian method of punishing the vast majority of fans who haven’t done anything wrong.

“It is systemic of the way England deals with things.

“There are always going to be people who go too far but they will already have stadium bans.

He added: “The police are savvy at finding people who cause trouble so this isn’t going to stop that from happening.”

Ipswich Town said the security measures include:

• One ticket per customer number

• The customer number used to purchase the ticket must be the person attending the match

• Tickets cannot be purchased and then given to somebody else for use on the day

• Photographic ID must be taken to the match and shown along with the match ticket when asked by officials

• Tickets must be kept on your person at all times inside and outside the stadium

• Supporters must arrive no later than 11.30am as safety checks take time

Chief superintendent Dave Marshall, of Norfolk police, will be overseeing the police operation on match day.

He said: “There’s always a great sense of occasion at these games, and we’ve been working with colleagues from Suffolk, British Transport Police and both football clubs to take all practical and precautionary measures to keep everybody safe and ensure all supporters enjoy a great day out.

“As always our focus will be on those people intent on causing trouble.”

Norwich City Football Club has been approached for further comment, but are yet to respond.

Ipswich Town supporters club chairman Mark Ramsay said: “In the interest of fairness, we expect Ipswich Town fans to be treated in the same way that Norwich City fans were treated at Portman Road.

“It’s a shame that the few have spoiled it for the many.

“Most Ipswich fans are the best fans in the country.”