Matchday Live: Changes expected as Town bid to bounce back at City Ground

Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action against Nottingham Forest this afternoon. Follow live updates here. (Kick-off 3pm)

The Blues are looking to bounce back after they suffered a major blow in midweek, following their 3-2 home loss to Bristol City.

They now travel to a side who drew 5-5 with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“You get games like that in the Championship and there are always games like that where the score is pretty happy,” manger Paul Lambert said. “I’m pretty sure it was exciting as well.

“Forest have invested heavily as well but we have to go there and try and win. My job is to try and go there on the front foot and try to win and I won’t change my way.

“We have a big crowd coming to support us and we’ll try and entertain them as well. We are going there with confidence to try and win.

“The only thing we’re missing are those wins. Everything else, from the level the lads were playing at to now, is really high.”