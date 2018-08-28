On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

Nostalgia

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

We begin today in 2001, when Alun Armstrong scored as Town beat Italian giants Inter Milan 1-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup third round, first leg, seeing off a side which boasted the likes of Javier Zanetti and Clarence Seedorf.

Ten years ago today, Pablo Counago and Jon Walters scored as Town beat Derby 2-0 at Portman Road, while David Johnson scored his second goal in two games as Town won 4-0 at Reading for their first league away win of the season in 1997.

In 2014, Teddy Bishop scored his first Town goal as the Blues drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at Dean Court, while Town drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wendesday at Portman Road as the visitors scored a 90th minute eqauliser live on Sky.

It was on this day in 1980 that Town won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, thanks to goals from Alan Brazil and John Wark, while Gus Unlenbeek scored for Town as they drew 1-1 with Southend United at Portman Road in 1995.

And finally on this day in 2003, Shefki Kuqi was among the scorers as Town beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Portman Road, while Kevin Wilson scored as Town beat Barnsley 1-0 at Portman Road in 1986.