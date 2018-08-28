Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe

A crowd of 33,663 saw Town beat Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a win over a little-known Spanish side called Barcelona in the UEFA Cup!

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On this day in 1977, Town beat Barcelona in the third round of the UEFA Cup at Portman Road On this day in 1977, Town beat Barcelona in the third round of the UEFA Cup at Portman Road

We begin today in 1977 when Town beat Spanish giants Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup third round, first leg, but sadly lost the second leg on penalties at the Nou Camp.

Pablo Counago scored as Town beat Coventry on this day in 2002 Pablo Counago scored as Town beat Coventry on this day in 2002

In 2002, Darren Bent and Pablo Counago scored as Town beat Coventry City 2-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City at Highfield Road in 1982.

On this day in 1976, Town beat Sunderland 3-1 at Portman Road On this day in 1976, Town beat Sunderland 3-1 at Portman Road

20 years ago today, David Lowe scored twice as Town won 3-2 at Oxford United in the first round of the Full Members Cup, while Kevin Beattie was among the scorers as Town beat Sunderland 3-1 at Portman Road in 1976.

On this day in 1996, Town beat Port Vale 2-1 at Portman Road On this day in 1996, Town beat Port Vale 2-1 at Portman Road

And finally on this day in 1996, Adam Tanner and Paul Mason scored as the Blues beat Port Vale 2-1 at Portman Road.