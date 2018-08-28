On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe
PUBLISHED: 05:00 23 November 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a win over a little-known Spanish side called Barcelona in the UEFA Cup!
We begin today in 1977 when Town beat Spanish giants Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup third round, first leg, but sadly lost the second leg on penalties at the Nou Camp.
In 2002, Darren Bent and Pablo Counago scored as Town beat Coventry City 2-1 at Portman Road, while the Blues drew 1-1 with Coventry City at Highfield Road in 1982.
20 years ago today, David Lowe scored twice as Town won 3-2 at Oxford United in the first round of the Full Members Cup, while Kevin Beattie was among the scorers as Town beat Sunderland 3-1 at Portman Road in 1976.
And finally on this day in 1996, Adam Tanner and Paul Mason scored as the Blues beat Port Vale 2-1 at Portman Road.